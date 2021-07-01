Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Holdings Lifted by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,490,000 after acquiring an additional 92,018 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,783,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.