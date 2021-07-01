Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Price Target Raised to GBX 400

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) had its price target hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of LON CBOX traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 322 ($4.21). The stock had a trading volume of 47,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,174. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 290.11. The company has a market cap of £128.80 million and a P/E ratio of 42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. Cake Box has a 1-year low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 424 ($5.54).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21%.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

