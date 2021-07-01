C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $28,025.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,510 shares of company stock worth $622,654.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of CCCC opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

