Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Up 81.7% in June

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURBY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BURBY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.68. 23,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,669. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

