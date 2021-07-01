Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on BURBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.559 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

