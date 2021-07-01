Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) & Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Critical Comparison

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Bumble alerts:

This table compares Bumble and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble N/A N/A N/A Aurora Mobile -51.35% -44.29% -19.60%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bumble and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 Aurora Mobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bumble currently has a consensus price target of $65.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.19%. Aurora Mobile has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Aurora Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Bumble.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bumble and Aurora Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million N/A $66.15 million N/A N/A Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 5.29 -$34.49 million ($0.21) -15.48

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Summary

Bumble beats Aurora Mobile on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making. The company also provides application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.