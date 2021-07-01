BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 102,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,539,073 shares.The stock last traded at $12.62 and had previously closed at $12.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTRS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BTRS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.28.

In other BTRS news, Director Clare Hart bought 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,931.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,917 shares of company stock worth $124,146 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

