BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BTBIF remained flat at $$3.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

