BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $98.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of BRP stock opened at $78.36 on Monday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.10.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.1074 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC increased its stake in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BRP by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BRP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after acquiring an additional 174,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BRP by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.