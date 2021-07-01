Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brother Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Brother Industries stock remained flat at $$41.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $47.91. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brother Industries will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

