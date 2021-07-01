Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Insider David Pietrantoni Sells 2,000 Shares

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 134.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 42,334 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 30.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 11.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

