Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Upgraded to Outperform at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEP.UN. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an equal weight rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$49.94.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP.UN stock opened at C$47.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.16 billion and a PE ratio of -45.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of C$36.23 and a 1-year high of C$63.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -119.28%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.