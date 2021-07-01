Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.31

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.31 and last traded at $56.31, with a volume of 2086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 277.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.