Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Position Trimmed by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,586.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,574,000 after acquiring an additional 696,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,353,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $22,710,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $9,500,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,604,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.68. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,981. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 52.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

