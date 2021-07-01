Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Acquired by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,539 shares during the period. Brookfield Business Partners makes up about 1.2% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,249 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 55,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BBU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, iA Financial assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

BBU traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $46.24. 29,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.64. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently -11.50%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

