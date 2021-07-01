Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $49.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.98. 3,245,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $52.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

