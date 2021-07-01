Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 46,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,744,207 shares.The stock last traded at $8.68 and had previously closed at $8.48.

BKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

