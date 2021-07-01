Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $8.90

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $8.69. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brooge Energy stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 211,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Brooge Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

