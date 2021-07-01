Brokers Set Expectations for Harbour Energy plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HBRID)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harbour Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
