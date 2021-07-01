Brokers Set Expectations for Harbour Energy plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HBRID)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harbour Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

