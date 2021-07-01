Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Target Price at $61.29

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLMAF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.76. 43,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,950. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.17. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

