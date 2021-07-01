Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) PT at $43.36

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.68.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.19. 13,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -151.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,039 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,789,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,835,000 after purchasing an additional 520,109 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.