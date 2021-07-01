Brokerages Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.36). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOVA traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.99. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

