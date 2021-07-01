Brokerages Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.40 Million

Analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce $14.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted sales of $11.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $59.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $60.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $66.65 million, with estimates ranging from $65.30 million to $68.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

OSS traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.67. 2,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,536. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.95 million, a PE ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 2.06.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

