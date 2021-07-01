Brokerages Expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iCAD’s earnings. iCAD also posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICAD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on iCAD in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iCAD by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.74. 3,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,507. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. iCAD has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $442.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

