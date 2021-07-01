Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.15. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $127.30 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $74.83 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $1,399,854.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,730 shares in the company, valued at $36,267,539.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,657 shares of company stock valued at $46,236,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.