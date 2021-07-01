Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.54. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $81.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

