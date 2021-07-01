Brokerages Anticipate Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.62). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DYN traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

