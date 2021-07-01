Brokerages Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.24. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

DBD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE DBD opened at $12.84 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

