Brokerages Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to announce sales of $76.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.36 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $51.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $316.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $322.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $349.39 million, with estimates ranging from $348.52 million to $350.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million.

ALYA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

Shares of ALYA opened at $2.81 on Monday. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.