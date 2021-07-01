Brokerages Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post $33.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.09 billion and the lowest is $32.51 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $21.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $144.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.15 billion to $145.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $174.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $166.49 billion to $183.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.78. 9,323,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,257,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.14. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.