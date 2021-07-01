Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.75

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 3862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNRL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 673.68%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after buying an additional 642,152 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

