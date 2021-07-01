Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

MNRL traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.37.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 673.68%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

