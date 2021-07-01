Brian Carolan Sells 8,055 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $267,813.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $704,238.60.

On Monday, June 7th, Brian Carolan sold 10,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $686,610.60.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $2,557,561.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $78.17 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $82.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -114.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

