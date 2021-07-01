Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $770,000 Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 64,544 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBS. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

NYSE:WBS opened at $53.34 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

