Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 179,254 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179,254 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Truist upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

