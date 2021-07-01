Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $80,000 in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FVE shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FVE opened at $5.76 on Thursday. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.74.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Five Star Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

