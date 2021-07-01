Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $235,000 in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

NYSE:RES opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,376,954.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $205,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,456,739.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock valued at $14,060,490. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

