Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $143,000 in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

MTRX stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

MTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.