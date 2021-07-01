Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.34. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

