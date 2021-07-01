Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowers Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,698 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,559,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,038,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,152,000 after purchasing an additional 508,894 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,651,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.28. 1,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,861. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.