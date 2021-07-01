Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.47. 31,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

