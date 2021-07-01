Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Holdings in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.21% of Houston Wire & Cable worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWCC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 108,398 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 400,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 31,908 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 31,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the first quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

HWCC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.30. 11,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.28. Houston Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

Houston Wire & Cable Company distributes industrial fasteners in the United States. Houston Wire & Cable Company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

