Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $9.81 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.24% of Avnet worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after acquiring an additional 633,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avnet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avnet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,059 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after buying an additional 2,364,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,866,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,533,000 after buying an additional 162,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,979. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

