Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in FOX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.48. 24,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,336. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOX shares. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

