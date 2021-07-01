Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $331,000 Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,229,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $20,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.70. 2,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,463. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.15 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

