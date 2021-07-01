Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 7,765 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $68.61. 109,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 299.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

