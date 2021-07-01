Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 56,844 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,844 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $16,637,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIM stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. 1,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tim S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIMB. Barclays raised their price target on TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It offers mobile and fixed telephony, and broadband Internet access through wireless handsets or other data devices; and fixed-line ultra-broadband service. The company provides services for individuals as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

