Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 20,520 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 101.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.41% of Graham worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Graham by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Graham by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

GHM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. 26,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Graham’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

