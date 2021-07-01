Bounty0x Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $254,573.68 and $32,034.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 44.4% lower against the dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.12 or 0.00715477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.50 or 0.07861931 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.