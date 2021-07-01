Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Tops $7.56

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $7.56 or 0.00022546 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $452,633.02 and $16,748.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00136558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00170469 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,547.41 or 1.00013857 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.